Canada

What’s open and closed in Guelph on Victoria Day

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 19, 2023 7:27 am
Ontario will celebrate Victoria Day on May 22 which means many federal, provincial and municipal operations will be closed or have reduced hours. View image in full screen
Ontario will celebrate Victoria Day on May 22 which means many federal, provincial and municipal operations will be closed or have reduced hours. Global News
This is the Victoria Day long weekend and that means most people are getting an extra day off.

Most facilities in the City of Guelph will be closed on Monday. That includes city hall, and all recreation, sports, and community centres, libraries and museums.

There will be no garbage collection on Monday. Households will have their garbage picked up the day after their normal collection day that week. There will also be no mail delivery.

Fireworks can only be set off Sunday or Monday between 9 a.m. and midnight, and will require a permit from the city if it is being done on municipal property.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule. Guelph transit buses will operate on-demand service except Route 99 which will run every 30 minutes between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

There will be two Beer Store locations open in Guelph on Silvercreek Parkway North and on Woolwich Street. All LCBO outlets will be closed on Monday.

Grocery stores, Stone Road Mall, and both Walmart locations will be closed. Some drug stores will be open with limited hours.

