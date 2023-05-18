Saskatoon police warning of grandparent scam, Ontario man arrested

Send this page to someone via email

After the arrest of an Ontario man, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning the public to be wary of fraudulent activity – namely grandparent scams – in the community.

SPS said the arrest of a 20-year-old man was made following a fraud complaint and believes there have been other incidents that have not yet been reported.

According to a release, police received a report of victimization through the Family/Grandparent Emergency Scam on May 15.

“The suspect attended to the victim’s residence and defrauded them of several thousand dollars,” stated SPS. “Investigators from the SPS’ Economic Crime Section quickly identified a person of interest and following a tip from the public, a 20-year-old man from Ontario was arrested at a hotel in the 400 block of 20th Street East; he is charged with fraud over $5,000.”

Evidence seized upon the arrest, and a subsequent search warrant executed at the hotel, has led investigators to believe there are other victims both locally and in other communities that have not yet come forward.

Police urge anyone who has received a suspicious call and suspects fraud but has not been victimized, to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Anyone who has been victimized is advised to contact local police or report it to the Saskatoon Police Service online or by calling 306-975-8300.

Members of the SPS are continuing to investigate and said it is possible more charges will be laid.