Evacuation order issued for Klua Lakes area due to wildfire burning southeast of Fort Nelson

An evacuation order has been issued by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for the Klua Lakes area, east of Prophet River and south of Fort Nelson, due to a wildfire.

The wildfire is located roughly 35 kilometres east of the community of Prophet River.

The order was issued at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

Bounded on the south by the NRRM/PRRD boundary up to latitude 58 10.46’N on the north

From the Sikanni River on the east side to longitude 122 11.44’W on the west side

This area does include a portion of the Klua Lakes Protected Area

Those living within the order boundaries are urged to leave the area immediately.

If a resident needs transportation assistance from the area, please advise the Fort Nelson Emergency Operations Centre at 250-774-2541.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for the area that surrounds the order zone:

Bounded on the south by the NRRM/PRRD boundary

On the north side following latitude 58 13.43’N

On the east side following the Sikanni River with a 10 kilometre wide strip running north/south

On the west following longitude 122 33.31’W

This area includes the Klua Lakes Protected Area

The wildfire, which is named G90273, is burning out of control and is an estimated 2,000 hectares.

It is suspected to be caused by lightning.