Winnipeg student drama troupe earns national honours

A Winnipeg drama teacher whose students have received national honours for their creativity says the group has learned more than theatrical skills over the course of their involvement.

Ecole River Heights’ Kyle Collins told Global Winnipeg that the troupe members — Grade 7 and 8 students from both French Immersion and English programs — have earned their accolades through collaboration.

“The easiest way to think about (it) is kind of like a performing arts team,” Collins said.

“We meet once a week and have onstage and backstage members. We’ve got 30 onstage members and 10 backstage members, and on Wednesdays, the onstage troupe members meet. They prepare for different festivals, and they help each other grow. They get better at performing, at public speaking, at sharing creative thoughts and going through the different processes.”

The group of students was recognized as a Canadian National Gold Honour Troupe this week from the Canadian National Thespians Festival, and its members earned blue ribbon status — top marks — in categories including group musical, musical duet, solo musical, two-person scene and costume design.

Congratulations to all the @ERHS1947 students from #Troupe10336 who have received the Canadian National Gold Honour Troupe! It is truly amazing to see their hard work and achievements recognized and celebrated.

Way to go #WSDStudents & @MrCollinsDrama!#WinnipegSD #TheatreStars pic.twitter.com/fTb2LcCjlJ — Winnipeg School Div (@WinnipegSD) May 15, 2023

“After coming out of the pandemic, it’s just so nice to see the engagement of our kids in the arts, and how much camaraderie and creativity they have and want to share,” said Collins.

In order to be named a Gold Honour Troupe, members Marah Gervais and Charlotte Martens had to prepare a presentation for the Educational Theatre Association of Canada’s board, a ‘nerve-wracking’ but ultimately successful showcase of the troupe’s hard work as a collective throughout the year.

“I’ve always had a love for theatre,” said Gervais. “It feels like when I’m on a stage, I’m able to really be myself and be a part of an amazing supporting group of young and growing actors. It’s wonderful… we’re always able to push each other to become better every day.”

Next up, Collins said, is the Manitoba Drama Youth Festival later this month, which will give Gervais and Martens their first opportunities as directors.