University of Regina welcomes evacuees from northern Sask. communities

As people try and cope with the fire and smoke due to wildfires in Saskatchewan, some have been forced to flee their homes. Some residents of northern communities and their families are riding out the crisis in Regina.

The University of Regina (U of R) will welcome more than 500 evacuees whose communities were threatened by wildfire. The evacuees are from Buffalo Narrows and the neighbouring communities of La Loche and Île-à-la-Crosse. Forty-seven evacuees arrived Tuesday evening and are now living in a U of R building.

“They will be here until the community advises us that it is safe to return home to their community and we do not have a time for that currently,” said Joan Hrycyk from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

While they have some respite from the threatening fire, minds are still not at ease.

Story continues below advertisement

“Technically not comfortable. I’m not OK. I am glad me and my three children are safe but am worried about my family back at home because they can’t leave,” said Brittany Misponas.

The SPSA is working to keep the evacuees busy and along with the First Nations University of Canada and Newo Yotina Friendship Centre, they are looking for donations for families who are temporarily displaced.

“If the fire is going to continue for a longer period of time, we would reach out to the Ministry of Education and request for them for the children who are located at the university,” said Hrycyk.

“We will have activities for the kids just to keep them occupied. This is a very stressful time for them. If there is going to be an extended time that they are here, we would reach out and see what we can do to ensure they are not missing their education.”

The U of R is doing this as part of an agreement signed with the SPSA last year to provide mutual aid and humanitarian support in the event of a provincial emergency.