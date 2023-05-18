Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto hate crimes down year-over-year in 2022, but up significantly since pre-pandemic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Statistics Canada releases latest hate crime data'
Statistics Canada releases latest hate crime data
RELATED: Statistics Canada releases latest hate crime data – Aug 2, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police have released their hate crime statistics report which shows a slight year-over-year decrease in 2022, but still a significant jump from pre-pandemic times.

In their findings, police said 2022 saw a decrease in reported hate crimes of six per cent compared to 2021 — 242 incidents compared to 257.

However, the number of hate crimes reported in 2022 was still 74 per cent higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were 139 incidents.

Compared to the 10-year average at 173 incidents, from 2013 to 2022, last year’s hate crimes were still 40 per cent higher.

The numbers also showed the Jewish and Black communities were the most frequently victimized groups for hate-motivated mischief to property incidents, police said.

But the LGBTQ community experienced the most hate-motivated assaults.

Story continues below advertisement

When it came to hate crimes where there was uttering threats, the Black community and LGBTQ communities were the most targeted.

Another notable finding was an increase in anti-Ukrainian and anti-Russian hate crimes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, police said.

“The high number of anti-Ukrainian hate crimes in 22 Division [in Etobicoke] correlates with the high Ukrainian population in the division,” the force said.

For anti-East and South East Asian hate crimes, police said those decreased in 2022. Although, they remained higher than pre-pandemic levels for the Asian community. The Asian community was also the most frequently victimized group on public transit.

Trending Now

The data was pulled from hate crimes reported to the Toronto Police Service between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report finds hate crimes are on the rise'
Toronto Police report finds hate crimes are on the rise
CrimeToronto PoliceLGBTQHate CrimesJewishBlack communityanti-asianToronto hate crimesanti-Russiananti-Ukrainiantoronto hate crimes 2022Toronto hate crimes statisticstoronto hate motivated
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers