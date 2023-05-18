Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cambridge rainbow crosswalk painted white on eve of day against homophobia, biphobia, transphobia

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:05 am
This crosswalk was painted white on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
This crosswalk was painted white on Tuesday night. @cityofcambridge / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Cambridge, Ont., has issued an apology after a rainbow/Pride crosswalk was painted over on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

In a release, it says a private contractor accidentally painted over the crosswalk in the Galt area of the city with white paint on Tuesday night while doing maintenance work for the city.

“This situation came as a surprise to both staff and Council and is in no way reflective of how the City feels about the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” the city said in its statement.

“Regardless of responsibility, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it understands the importance of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, which is meant to raise awareness of violence, discrimination and repression of 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Trending Now

“Days like today provide an opportunity to act and engage in dialogue with the media, policymakers, and our community,” Cambridge’s release read.

The city noted that the company at fault, Guild Electric Ltd., was to begin work on Wednesday night to restore the rainbow crosswalk and would also be footing the bill for the errors.

It noted that the cold temperatures in the forecast on Wednesday night might delay the job.

More on Canada
Waterloo newsCambridge newsCambridgeCambridge Ontariocambridge city councilInternational Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and TransphobiaCambridge pride crosswalkRainbow crosswalk Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers