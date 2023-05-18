Cambridge rainbow crosswalk painted white on eve of day against homophobia, biphobia, transphobia

The City of Cambridge, Ont., has issued an apology after a rainbow/Pride crosswalk was painted over on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

In a release, it says a private contractor accidentally painted over the crosswalk in the Galt area of the city with white paint on Tuesday night while doing maintenance work for the city.

“This situation came as a surprise to both staff and Council and is in no way reflective of how the City feels about the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” the city said in its statement.

“Regardless of responsibility, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred.”

Work will begin tonight to restore our rainbow crosswalk at Wellington & Dickson that was painted over in error last night by our external contractor. We look forward to refreshing our rainbow crosswalk as our continued show of support and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JXkewLlHrV — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) May 17, 2023

The city says it understands the importance of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, which is meant to raise awareness of violence, discrimination and repression of 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

“Days like today provide an opportunity to act and engage in dialogue with the media, policymakers, and our community,” Cambridge’s release read.

The city noted that the company at fault, Guild Electric Ltd., was to begin work on Wednesday night to restore the rainbow crosswalk and would also be footing the bill for the errors.

It noted that the cold temperatures in the forecast on Wednesday night might delay the job.