Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Victoria Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 3:28 pm
Kitchener residents are now restricted to setting off fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali. View image in full screen
Kitchener residents are now restricted to setting off fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Victoria Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Victoria Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 250 Bleams Road, 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Boulevard and 150 Holiday Inn Dive. (drive-thru only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Victoria Day

Open Victoria Day in Cambridge:

  • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
  • McDougall Cottage
  • John Dolson Centre (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
  • W.G. Johnson Centre (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
More on Canada

Closed Victoria Day in Cambridge:

Trending Now
  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • All Idea Exchanges and arenas
  • Cambridge City Hall
  • William E. Pautler Centre
  • Allan Reuter Centre
  • David Durward Centre
  • Ted Wake Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Victoria Day

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following will remain open Monday:

  • Some city splash pads are open for the season. Further details can be found at www.kitchener.ca/splashpads.
  • Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
  • Activa Sportsplex, including the Lyle S. Hallman walking track
  • Other arenas and Budd Park indoor soccer facility open for scheduled rentals only
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
  • Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Kitchener market
  • All libraries and swimming pools
  • community centres
  • TheMuseum
  • Homer Watson House
  • Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Victoria Day

All community centres, swimming pools, arenas and libraries will be closed Monday as will city hall.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsVictoria Dayopen closed cambridgeOpen closed kitcheneropen closed waterloovictoria day cambridgevictoria day kitchenervictoria day waterloovictoria day 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers