Traffic

Landslide causes temporary closure of Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:28 pm
A map showing the site of Wednesday’s landslide along Highway 97 south of Summerland. The road was temporarily closed to traffic before being reopened just before 5 p.m. View image in full screen
A map showing the site of Wednesday’s landslide along Highway 97 south of Summerland. The road was temporarily closed to traffic before being reopened just before 5 p.m. DriveBC
A landslide that temporarily closed a section of Highway 97 in the Okanagan earlier in the week caused another brief closure on Wednesday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the road was closed to traffic for around two hours because of a landslide south of Summerland, at Lakeshore Drive South — the same cause and location which closed the highway on Monday evening.

Bluff collapses onto Highway 97 near Summerland

Following Monday’s closure, the road was reopened to single-lane traffic on Tuesday.

During Wednesday’s temporary closure, DriveBC said motorists had the option of detouring, using highways 3A and 97C — a lengthy drive.

Just before 5 p.m., though, the highway was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Several homes near Cawston cut off by mudslide
OkanaganTrafficsouth okanagansummerlandHighway 97landslidehighway closuredrivebchighway 97 closureHighway 97 landslide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

