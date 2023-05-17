Landslide causes temporary closure of Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A landslide that temporarily closed a section of Highway 97 in the Okanagan earlier in the week caused another brief closure on Wednesday afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the road was closed to traffic for around two hours because of a landslide south of Summerland, at Lakeshore Drive South — the same cause and location which closed the highway on Monday evening.

1:44 Bluff collapses onto Highway 97 near Summerland

Following Monday’s closure, the road was reopened to single-lane traffic on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

During Wednesday’s temporary closure, DriveBC said motorists had the option of detouring, using highways 3A and 97C — a lengthy drive.

UPDATE – ⚠️#BCHwy97 – the road is now open to single lane alternating traffic at Lakeshore Dr. S. in #Summerland due to a previous landslide. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 17, 2023

Just before 5 p.m., though, the highway was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.