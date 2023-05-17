Landslide causes temporary closure of Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.

A landslide that temporarily closed a section of Highway 97 in the Okanagan earlier in the week caused another brief closure on Wednesday afternoon.
According to DriveBC, the road was closed to traffic for around two hours because of a landslide south of Summerland, at Lakeshore Drive South — the same cause and location which closed the highway on Monday evening.
Following Monday’s closure, the road was reopened to single-lane traffic on Tuesday.
During Wednesday’s temporary closure, DriveBC said motorists had the option of detouring, using highways 3A and 97C — a lengthy drive.
Just before 5 p.m., though, the highway was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.
For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
