Be fire-smart when visiting parks this long weekend: RDCO

Plan on visiting a local park this long weekend? If so, be fire-smart.

That advice from the Regional District of Central Okanagan on Wednesday proved timely, as smoke from wildfires from northern B.C. and Alberta drifted into the region.

It also comes with moderate or high fire danger ratings blanketing most of the Southern Interior.

The RDCO says smoking, vaping and open flames are not allowed at any time in its regional or community parks. Propane-fuelled barbeques are permitted, but must be attended to and kept safely away from any flammable materials.

“With rising fire risk due to continued hot and dry conditions, we remind visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks this weekend and throughout the summer,” said the RDCO.

Anyone found violating a parks bylaw could face fines from $250 to $1,000.

However, the regional district added, “the greater danger is the risk that smoking and open fires could result in a serious blaze that threatens our parks, amenities and nearby residents and homes.”

As a precaution, the RDCO says signs are being rotated around its regional park system reminding visitors of the fire hazard and that smoking and open fires are not allowed.

In related news, a trail in Goats Peak Regional Park will be temporarily closed during weekdays until June 2.

The RDCO says Mountain Goat Trail will undergo a variety of improvements, and that it will be off-limits Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The improvements include general trail maintenance, restoration and new wooden crib steps.

More information about the RDCO’s parks and trails it operates is available online.