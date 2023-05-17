Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police stop speeding driver before reaching crash scene near Rockwood

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 17, 2023 5:57 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Acton man is facing charges after a vehicle came close to an active police investigation.

Wellington County OPP were in the middle of their investigation into Tuesday’s fatal crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood.

Investigators say a vehicle was approaching the road closure from the east going at a high rate of speed.

They say attempts to get the driver’s attention failed and officers had to move out of the way in order to avoid being struck.

Investigators say the vehicle did come to a stop before it reached the crash scene.

A 26-year-old is charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

He will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 6.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Victim seriously injured after daylight shooting in Burlington, Ont.'
Victim seriously injured after daylight shooting in Burlington, Ont.
Impaired DrivingFatal CrashGuelph NewsDangerous DrivingHighway 7wellington county oppRockwoodActon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers