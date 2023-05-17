Police stop speeding driver before reaching crash scene near Rockwood

See more sharing options

An Acton man is facing charges after a vehicle came close to an active police investigation.

Wellington County OPP were in the middle of their investigation into Tuesday’s fatal crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood.

Investigators say a vehicle was approaching the road closure from the east going at a high rate of speed.

They say attempts to get the driver’s attention failed and officers had to move out of the way in order to avoid being struck.

Investigators say the vehicle did come to a stop before it reached the crash scene.

A 26-year-old is charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

He will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 6.

