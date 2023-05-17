3 teens charged after series of pharmacy robberies in York Region, around GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens have been charged in connection with “multiple robberies” in York Region and the Toronto area, police say.

York Regional Police said on May 10, at around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a pharmacy on Glen Shields Avenue in Vaughan for a report of a robbery.

According to police, three suspects had allegedly entered the pharmacy wearing masks; one was said to be armed with a handgun and demanded cash and narcotics.

“The suspects obtained a small amount of cash from the register but when they realized the safe was on a time delay, they left without obtaining anything further,” police said in a news release.

A day later, police said the suspects allegedly committed another robbery at a currency exchange store on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

Police said no one was injured in either of the incidents.

Officers said the robberies in York Region were linked to three others that occurred between May 9 and May 15 at pharmacies in Milton, Toronto and Mississauga.

According to police, on May 15, the suspects were allegedly seen driving a stolen vehicle in Pickering.

“During the surveillance, the suspects pulled up to a pharmacy wearing gloves and masks,” police said.

The suspects were taken into custody.

Two 17-year-old youths from Toronto and a 15-year-old from Toronto have each been charged with six counts of robbery with an imitation firearm, six counts of disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The teens, who are all male, cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.