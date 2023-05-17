Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 teens charged after series of pharmacy robberies in York Region, around GTA

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 1:11 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three teens have been charged in connection with “multiple robberies” in York Region and the Toronto area, police say.

York Regional Police said on May 10, at around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a pharmacy on Glen Shields Avenue in Vaughan for a report of a robbery.

According to police, three suspects had allegedly entered the pharmacy wearing masks; one was said to be armed with a handgun and demanded cash and narcotics.

“The suspects obtained a small amount of cash from the register but when they realized the safe was on a time delay, they left without obtaining anything further,” police said in a news release.

A day later, police said the suspects allegedly committed another robbery at a currency exchange store on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no one was injured in either of the incidents.

Officers said the robberies in York Region were linked to three others that occurred between May 9 and May 15 at pharmacies in Milton, Toronto and Mississauga.

According to police, on May 15, the suspects were allegedly seen driving a stolen vehicle in Pickering.

“During the surveillance, the suspects pulled up to a pharmacy wearing gloves and masks,” police said.

The suspects were taken into custody.

Two 17-year-old youths from Toronto and a 15-year-old from Toronto have each been charged with six counts of robbery with an imitation firearm, six counts of disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Now

The teens, who are all male, cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police recover $980K in stolen property from carjackings, armed robberies'
Toronto Police recover $980K in stolen property from carjackings, armed robberies
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeRobberyYork Regional PoliceYRPRobberiesYouth Crimeteens chargedPharmacy robberiesCrime.York Region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers