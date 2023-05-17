Man arrested after suspect touches sunbathing woman at English Bay

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after police said a suspect claimed to be a massage therapist in Vancouver and sexually assaulted a woman on a beach.

Vancouver police said on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., a man approached a 40-year-old woman who was sunbathing.

Police said the man claimed to be a massage therapist and began touching the woman.

He then sexually assaulted her before walking away, according to police.

“The victim called 911 and provided a description of the suspect after he walked north, toward Stanley Park. VPD officers began searching the area and located a suspect,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

A man was then arrested that matched the description of the suspect.

No charges have been approved by Crown counsel “yet,” police said.

Investigators believe the suspect may have approached a number of other people on the beach during the busy weekend. They are looking to speak with anyone who may have interacted with the suspect or seen him massaging other people.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a medium-heavy build with short dark hair. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white and blue-striped shirt and beige cargo shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4034.