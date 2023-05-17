Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with arson after dumpster, Toronto business set on fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 12:05 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say a man is facing multiple counts of arson for deliberately setting a dumpster and the back of a business on fire.

Police said the fire started at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area. The area had numerous second-floor residential apartments, police said.

Investigators allege a man intentionally set the fire that then spread to multiple other businesses and apartments.

“There were no reports of injuries no doubt in thanks to the quick Toronto Fire response time,” a spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News.

Police have charged 42-year-old Travis Noseworthy with eight counts of arson – disregard for human life, arson – damage to property, and six counts of failing to comply with probation.

