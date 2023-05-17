Suspect charged with arson after dumpster, Toronto business set on fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing multiple counts of arson for deliberately setting a dumpster and the back of a business on fire.

Police said the fire started at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area. The area had numerous second-floor residential apartments, police said.

Investigators allege a man intentionally set the fire that then spread to multiple other businesses and apartments.

“There were no reports of injuries no doubt in thanks to the quick Toronto Fire response time,” a spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News.

Police have charged 42-year-old Travis Noseworthy with eight counts of arson – disregard for human life, arson – damage to property, and six counts of failing to comply with probation.