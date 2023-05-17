Menu

Canada

Carpenters council, union locals give $1M to RVH campaign to build new hospital

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 1:32 pm
Al Gilchrist (left), Innisfil South Simcoe Cabinet Chair; Mary-Anne Frith, Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair; Scott Broome, Business Representative Drywall Acoustic Lathing & Insulation Local 675; Robert Richards, Business Representative Drywall Acoustic Lathing & Insulation Local 675; Kevin Harrigan, Warden Carpenter's & Allied Workers Local 27; Gail Hunt, RVH President & CEO; Wendy Barner, Director Capital Planning and Facilities; Katelyn Dewar, Manager Donor Advising, gather in the RVH Food Court to celebrate their million dollar gift to support the Keep Life Wild campaign, and future health care in Simcoe Muskoka. View image in full screen
Al Gilchrist (left), Innisfil South Simcoe Cabinet Chair; Mary-Anne Frith, Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair; Scott Broome, Business Representative Drywall Acoustic Lathing & Insulation Local 675; Robert Richards, Business Representative Drywall Acoustic Lathing & Insulation Local 675; Kevin Harrigan, Warden Carpenter's & Allied Workers Local 27; Gail Hunt, RVH President & CEO; Wendy Barner, Director Capital Planning and Facilities; Katelyn Dewar, Manager Donor Advising, gather in the RVH Food Court to celebrate their million dollar gift to support the Keep Life Wild campaign, and future health care in Simcoe Muskoka. Supplied by RVH
On Wednesday, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign to expand services got a big donation from the Carpenters’ Regional Council and its local unions.

The council, along with Local 27 and Local 675 made a collective $1-million contribution to the Barrie charity aiming to expand regional services, including building a new health-care facility in Innisfil, Ont.

“We are exceedingly proud to be a part of ensuring that world-class health care is available in the region where our members live, work and raise their families,” said Jason Rowe, executive secretary-treasurer of the Carpenters’ Regional Council and vice president of the UBC Canadian District.

“To have a strong, vibrant community where everyone can thrive, we need to ensure we build critical infrastructure that includes leading-edge, specialized health care, particularly for a rapidly growing region like Simcoe Muskoka. We are thrilled to be able to make this gift to help make that possible.”

RVH Foundation launched the Keep Life Wild campaign in November of 2022 with the goal of granting RVH $100 million to build a health-care system for Simcoe Muskoka.

So $30 million has been raised to support the campaign.

“Our government partners look for a demonstration of this kind of community support when making decisions about hospital funding and our ability to move to the next phase of planning. This gift strongly signals that the community stands behind our vision to increase access to the lifesaving, specialized care only we can provide,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

The campaign is focused on supporting three areas, the first of which is expanding RVH’s regional clinical programs and specialized care for people from across Simcoe Muskoka.

The funding will also be used to build a new health-care facility in Innisfil, and help innovate care by supporting the application of research breakthroughs at the bedside and through leading-edge medical education.

Innisfil is the largest community in the region without a hospital.

The RVH expansion project will see a 200,000-square-foot health-care facility built at Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street as well as support the hospital’s plans to expand the health centre’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“With their support, we are one step closer to bringing more world-class care, closer to home for our community in Simcoe Muskoka,” says Paul Larche, chair of RVH Foundation’s board of directors remarks.

Health CareSimcoe MuskokaRVHRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centrefundraising campaignKeep Life Wild CampaignCarpenters' Regional CouncilRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

