Health

Innisfil, Ont. farmer makes $1M donation to RVH campaign to expand regional services

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 4:31 pm
Local government officials, RVH representatives, Innisfil Council members, friends and family gathered at Horodynsky Farms in Innisfil to celebrate owner Boris Horodynsky’s (centre) announcement of a $1-million gift to RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign. View image in full screen
Local government officials, RVH representatives, Innisfil Council members, friends and family gathered at Horodynsky Farms in Innisfil to celebrate owner Boris Horodynsky’s (centre) announcement of a $1-million gift to RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign. Supplied by RVH
The Royal Victoria Health Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign is $1 million closer to its plans to expand health care in the Simcoe Muskoka region, thanks to the help of an Innisfil, Ont., farm.

On Tuesday, at Horodynsky Farms in Innisfil, Boris Horodynsky made a $1-million commitment to RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign, to expand regional services, including building a new health-care facility in Innisfil.

“Without our health, we have nothing,” Horodynsky said.

“Farming in Innisfil for over 40 years, I have embraced an entrepreneurial spirit and drive to evolve and strengthen my onion farming operation through innovation, technology, and the use of state-of-the-art equipment.”

“In that same vein, it was RVH’s bold and forward-thinking plan to build a health-care facility in Innisfil that inspired me to support the Keep Life Wild campaign.”

Story continues below advertisement

RVH Foundation launched the Keep Life Wild campaign in November of 2022 with the goal of granting Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) $100 million to build a health-care system for Simcoe Muskoka.

The campaign is focused on supporting three areas, the first of which is expanding RVH’s regional clinical programs and specialized care for people from across Simcoe Muskoka.

The funding will also be used to build a new health-care facility in Innisfil, the largest community in the region without its own community hospital, and help innovate care by supporting the application of research breakthroughs at the bedside and through leading-edge medical education.

More on Health

Read more: Barrie’s RVH Foundation launches new $100M campaign to expand regional services

The foundation notes by building a second site in Innisfil, RVH can better serve the residents of South Simcoe and alleviate strain on the existing facility in Barrie.

Innisfil is the largest community in the region without a hospital.

The RVH expansion project will see a 200,000-square-foot health-care facility built at Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street.

“We are so grateful to Boris for his early support of this project,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we talk of expansion, it’s not just about getting bigger; we are going far beyond what a hospital is today by completely rethinking what a hospital can be. Donor support is vital to move to the project forward to the next phases of planning.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles visited Peterborough to talk mental health'
Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles visited Peterborough to talk mental health
Health CareHealthcareOntario healthRVHRoyal Victoria Regional Health CentreRVH FoundationKeep Life Wild CampaignMuskoka healthInnisfil farmerSimcoe County health
