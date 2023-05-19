What’s open, closed in Barrie and Simcoe County on Victoria Day 2023

Send this page to someone via email

As with any long weekend, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the Victoria Day weekend. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed on Monday, May 22.

Barrie residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday — Monday, May 22 only, until 11 p.m.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Barrie Public Library will be closed from Sunday, May 21 to Monday, May, 22.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Victoria Day.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Garbage collection

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Monday.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County landfills except Matchedash will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Barrie Transit will not be operating on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule for Monday.

LINX Transit will not operate on Monday.

Please make note of our holiday hours coming up for the long weekend! Looking for the perfect item to pair with your long weekend fun? One of our Tabletop Game Kits! Learn more: https://t.co/4FX4EAfQKi#LongWeekend #HoursUpdate #LongWeekendHours #HolidayHours pic.twitter.com/IYURKYhg7B — Barrie Public Library (@BPL_inthecity) May 16, 2023

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place will be open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other services

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Most Beer Stores will be closed on Monday, with select stores open throughout the province.

Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.

Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.