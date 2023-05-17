OPP identify human remains found in Lake Ontario near Amherstview

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lennox and Addington County say they have identified the human remains found in a car that had been submerged for “many years.”

According to police, the remains are those of David Hannah, who was reported missing in 1983.

Hannah was a correctional officer at nearby Millhaven Institution who never made it for a shift.

The car containing his remains was found in January while police were recovering another vehicle from the same area.

OPP divers, assisted by OPP urban search and rescue, OPP marine units, H.R. Doornekamp Construction and Dundee Marine, were able to recover the remains and the vehicle in early May.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the L&A OPP crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Centre of Forensic Sciences.