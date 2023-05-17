Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

OPP identify human remains found in Lake Ontario near Amherstview

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 9:37 am
Ontario Provincial Police say human remains and a vehicle found in Lake Ontario were probably in the water for years. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say human remains and a vehicle found in Lake Ontario were probably in the water for years. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Lennox and Addington County say they have identified the human remains found in a car that had been submerged for “many years.”

According to police, the remains are those of David Hannah, who was reported missing in 1983.

Hannah was a correctional officer at nearby Millhaven Institution who never made it for a shift.

The car containing his remains was found in January while police were recovering another vehicle from the same area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

OPP divers, assisted by OPP urban search and rescue, OPP marine units, H.R. Doornekamp Construction and Dundee Marine, were able to recover the remains and the vehicle in early May.

The investigation remains ongoing by members of the L&A OPP crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

