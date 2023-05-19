What’s open and closed in Peterborough over Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A number of businesses and municipal services in Peterborough, Ont., will be closed during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Here are some of the closures for Peterborough businesses and services during the holiday on Monday, May 22.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed Monday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca. Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection on Victoria Day Monday.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve).

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd): Closed Sunday, May 21 and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday, May 21 and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day.

Municipal child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres will be closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.).

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Officially opens Friday, May 19. Hours of operation align with the Trent-Severn Waterway. Open Friday to Victoria Day Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The marina’s Lighthouse Lounge & Grill restaurant is temporarily closed due to construction on the decking and stairwell. For bookings, visit the marina’s website.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed Victoria Day Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Victoria Day Monday will have holiday service schedules; regular schedule Friday to Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Fine payments can be made online.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

Splash pads: Four splash pads will open for the season beginning Saturday. Pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Barnardo Park, Barnardo Avenue, King Edward Park (455 George St. S.), Kinsmen Park (1 Kinsmen Way) and Rogers Cove (131 Maria St.). Closed: Nicholls Oval Park (725 Armour Rd.) due to repairs. Turer Park (673 Chamberlain St.) will open at a later date, the city announced. Wading pools in city parks will be opened later in the season when lifeguard supervision is provided. Updates will be posted at peterborough.ca/splash.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas (arenas division office will be closed on Victoria Day Monday):

Peterborough Memorial Centre and box office: Both closed Victoria Day Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets.

Both closed Victoria Day Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets. Healthy Planet Arena: Closed Victoria Day Monday.

Closed Victoria Day Monday. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open Victoria Day Monday from noon to 10 p.m. for scheduled user groups

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public in preparation for relocation this fall.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Victoria Day Monday from noon to 5 p.m. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Victoria Day Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool opens each day at 8 a.m.).

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Saturday, Sunday and on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open on Victoria Day Monday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Two stores are open on Victoria Day Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. W. and 1900 Lansdowne St. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Victoria Day Monday. Regular hours Friday to Sunday.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 167 Brock St.): Both are closed on Victoria Day Monday. Both open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday see Lansdowne open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Brock 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both are closed on Victoria Day Monday. Hunter Street store is open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sherbrooke Street store is open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both are closed on Victoria Day Monday. Both stores are open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market: Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quaker Foods Urban Park on Charlotte Street.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Open Victoria Day Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Sunday and Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday; open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Victoria Day. Both are open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The U.K. Shoppe (91 George St. N.): Closed on Victoria Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Victoria Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.