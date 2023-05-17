Mexit: Mississauga mayor to make announcement as Peel Region waits for separation

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is set to host a news conference on Thursday afternoon amidst rampant speculation that the Ford government is set to disband the Region of Peel and convert Mississauga and Brampton into independent cities.

Days after Premier Doug Ford said he was in favour of an independent Mississauga, multiple sources tell Global News they are widely expecting a regional facilitator will be appointed with a view towards determining how best to divvy up the shared infrastructure.

When asked whether legislation will be tabled to set the parameters of the expected facilitation, a spokesperson for the premier’s office said, “We will have more to say soon.”

While provincial and municipal officials were reluctant to speak about the potential separation, behind the scenes one senior municipal source told Global News that “all indications” point to a split.

Other politicians within the region told Global News scheduled meetings in Peel Region were abruptly cancelled this week, suggesting preparation for a provincial announcement about the future.

Separating the two cities, however, is seen as a complex undertaking because of the list of services Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon share through Peel Region.

Currently, 42 per cent of property taxes paid by residents in each city is diverted to the regional government to pay for shared services including housing, waste management, transportation, paramedics and public health.

Officials in Brampton have argued that some infrastructure, paid for by the whole region, was built in Mississauga and that the city would owe up to a billion dollars in a divorce.

Mississauga has argued that its larger tax base has added to the region’s bottom line, has paid for growth in Brampton and allowed its northern neighbour to hold the line on tax increases.

While Premier Ford indicated that three cities would be taken care of financially if the province follows through with the split, the government wouldn’t say whether Queen’s Park would cover the difference in costs.

Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria, a Brampton-area MPP, wouldn’t say whether the province has budgeted for a split or the costs associated with eliminating Peel Region.

“We’re going to make sure Mississauga, Caledon and Brampton, everyone has been consulted and there will be a process for that,” Sarkaria told Global News.

“The premier has been speaking to many of the merits over the past couple of weeks and will make sure everything will be taken into consideration.”

The future of Caledon, the third municipality that makes up the Region of Peel, remains unclear.

Mississauga’s press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.