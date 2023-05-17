School and playground zones to be harmonized in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

With safety and simplicity in mind, Lethbridge, Alta., is officially changing its system for school and playground zone speed limits.

Starting in September, one standard time for speed reduction will come into effect, combining existing school zones into playground zones.

Speed will be reduced to 30 km/h in these areas from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, creating a consistent system citywide.

Currently, Lethbridge’s 28 school zones are only in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., whereas the 41 playground zones have a reduced speed seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset.

2:01 City of Lethbridge exploring school zone changes: ‘This is definitely a right move’

The decision was reached on Tuesday in council chambers, following a recommendation made in the 2021 Transportation Safety Plan and a May 6 civic works standing policy committee meeting.

Belinda Crowson said this will help simplify things for drivers.

“Having a fixed end time will be easier for motorists to remember, as in-school days can vary and the current one hour after sunset varies with the season,” the councillor said in a release. “We know the social and economic costs of traffic collisions to society are enormous, so having longer speed reduction in these zones will also increase safety by reducing severity of collisions.”

According to the city, this change will cost approximately $65,000, with sign fabrication and installation taking place June through August.

The funds will be sourced from the 2018-27 Capital Improvement Program.

Several reasons were cited for the change, including studies on increased safety and speed compliance, and the use of schools and their playground equipment after hours.

Other Alberta municipalities with consolidated zones include Coaldale, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton.