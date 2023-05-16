Toronto man charged after allegedly following, filming underage girls on 7 occasions

Police have arrested and charged a Toronto man claiming he followed underage girls on multiple occasions.
Toronto police said the investigation related to reported harassment around Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue between May 2022 and May 2023.
Investigators said on seven different occasions, a allegedly man followed girls under the age of 18 in the area.
It is alleged he filmed them on his phone.
On Monday, Toronto police arrested 56-year-old Lorne Hytman and charged him with seven counts of criminal harassment.
The charges have not been proven in court.
