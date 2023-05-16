Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearm incident prompts lockdowns at Fenelon Falls schools: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 5:14 pm
A man was arrested on firearms charges following an incident that prompted a lockdown at two schools in Fenelon Falls, Ont., on May 15, 2023.
A man was arrested on firearms charges following an incident that prompted a lockdown at two schools in Fenelon Falls, Ont., on May 15, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Fenelon Falls, Ont.,  man is facing firearm charges in an incident that prompted a lockdown of two schools in the village on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before noon, officers responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm along West. St. South.

The investigation prompted OPP to place Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School under lockdown for “public safety.”

Police, which included the emergency response team and Central Region tactics and rescue unit, located a suspect and arrested him. No injuries were reported.

The lockdowns were reduced to a hold and secure around 1:20 p.m. and around 3:20 p.m., the scene and hold and secure were cleared.

The 25-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 19, OPP said Tuesday.

Click to play video: '2 airlifted following collision between motorcycle and car near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP'
2 airlifted following collision between motorcycle and car near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
LockdownFirearmCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPFenelon Fallsfirearm arrestLangton Public SchoolFenelon Fall Secondary SchoolFenelon Falls lockdownFenelon Falls man with gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers