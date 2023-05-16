Firearm incident prompts lockdowns at Fenelon Falls schools: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Fenelon Falls, Ont., man is facing firearm charges in an incident that prompted a lockdown of two schools in the village on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before noon, officers responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm along West. St. South.

The investigation prompted OPP to place Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School under lockdown for “public safety.”

Police, which included the emergency response team and Central Region tactics and rescue unit, located a suspect and arrested him. No injuries were reported.

The lockdowns were reduced to a hold and secure around 1:20 p.m. and around 3:20 p.m., the scene and hold and secure were cleared.

The 25-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 19, OPP said Tuesday.