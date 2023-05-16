One person dead, westbound lanes of 401 closed south of Ingersoll after collosion

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died, and westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a fatal collision Tuesday just south of Ingersoll.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 401 on-ramp is closed at Culloden and Putnam roads, while westbound lanes are closed between Culloden and Elgin roads.

Along with OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, Thames Centre Fire Department, and ORNGE are on the scene for the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.