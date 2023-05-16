Menu

Canada

One person dead, westbound lanes of 401 closed south of Ingersoll after collosion

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 16, 2023 3:13 pm
file
File photo.
One person has died, and westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a fatal collision Tuesday just south of Ingersoll.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 401 on-ramp is closed at Culloden and Putnam roads, while westbound lanes are closed between Culloden and Elgin roads.

Along with OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, Thames Centre Fire Department, and ORNGE are on the scene for the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

