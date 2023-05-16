One person dead, westbound lanes of 401 closed south of Ingersoll after collosion

One person has died, and westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a fatal collision Tuesday just south of Ingersoll.
Ontario Provincial Police say the 401 on-ramp is closed at Culloden and Putnam roads, while westbound lanes are closed between Culloden and Elgin roads.
Along with OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, Thames Centre Fire Department, and ORNGE are on the scene for the incident.
Trending Now
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
More on Canada
- Stellantis ‘stalemate’ can end if Ontario pays its ‘fair share,’ Champagne says
- Will new safe sport measures protect youth athletes? What parents should know
- Inflation surprise puts Bank of Canada in a ‘tough spot’ for rate hikes
- WestJet pilots issue 72-hour strike notice after failing to reach deal, airline announces lockout
Comments