Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna closed for annual hill climb

Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna will be closed to traffic this weekend – except to automotive thrill-seekers.

For more than 60 years, racers from across western Canada and the Pacific Northwest have gathered to speed up the windy 3.5-km paved road that cuts through the scenic park.

The tradition will continue this May long weekend, with the park being closed to vehicles from Thursday to Monday afternoon, though it will still be open to hikers and bikers.

The race bills itself as the longest-running paved hillclimb in North America. Racing will occur Saturday and Sunday.

According to event organizers, most racers average times between two minutes and 2:30. Anything under two minutes on the nine-turn road is considered exceptionally fast – the track record is 1:37.065, set by John Haftner of Vancouver.

The base of Knox Mountain, Crown Lookout and Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to the public, other than ticket holders, starting on Thursday until Monday.

The Apex Trail will remain accessible to hikers and bikers during this time via the north trailhead entrance.

The park will remain open to visitors until the end of the day on Friday, May 19, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Main parking area

Closed from Friday, May 19 until Monday, May 22

Poplar Point Drive parking area

Closed from Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 22 at noon

North side of Broadway Avenue

Parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 22

The Knox Mountain disc golf course will be closed for the weekend starting on Thursday as event campers arrive. The Knox Mountain Park dog park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

Organizers anticipate the park will be fully accessible to visitors by approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, though event takedown may still be ongoing in the park.

More information about the event is available on the event’s website.