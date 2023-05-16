Ontario water, air quality a concern: auditor general state of environment report

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general says the province’s environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remain a concern.

Bonnie Lysyk and environment commissioner Tyler Schulz say a warming climate has raised greenhouse gas emissions that have reduced Great Lakes ice cover.

They say the warming climate has also led to an increase in weather-related disasters.

The findings come in a state of the environment report released today.

The report says increasing algae blooms in Lake Erie and rising levels of microplastics in Lake Ontario are a growing concern.

It says 60 per cent of monitored rivers and streams rate poor for biological health.