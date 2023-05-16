Menu

Ontario water, air quality a concern: auditor general state of environment report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 12:15 pm
A hiker walks along a road between two trail heads at the Rouge Urban National Park, in Toronto, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Ontario's auditor general says the environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remains a concern.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general says the province’s environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remain a concern.

Bonnie Lysyk and environment commissioner Tyler Schulz say a warming climate has raised greenhouse gas emissions that have reduced Great Lakes ice cover.

They say the warming climate has also led to an increase in weather-related disasters.

The findings come in a state of the environment report released today.

The report says increasing algae blooms in Lake Erie and rising levels of microplastics in Lake Ontario are a growing concern.

It says 60 per cent of monitored rivers and streams rate poor for biological health.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

