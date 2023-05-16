Search continues for missing 37-year-old Toronto man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a 37-year-old man reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said Nathan was last seen on May 12 at 7 p.m. in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Officers said he is four-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has a full beard and mustache.

On Tuesday, police said the search for Nathan is now a “level 3.”

Officers said a command post has been st up at the Oakdale Community Centre.

Please keep an eye out for Nathan.

He has been missing since Friday night.

The search is now a level 3 (highest) and a command post has been set up at Oakdale Community Centre.#GO1083907 ^vk https://t.co/LlnnbytzaJ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2023