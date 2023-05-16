Menu

Canada

‘Speechless’: Robbery leaves Winnipeg man injured, scooter stolen

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 1:47 pm
WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. CCTV footage from May 3 appears to show an altercation Kartik Bahal experienced near the Tyndall Community Centre with an unknown person who allegedly brandished a knife and stole his motorized scooter. Bahal said he was left with a deep cut on his left hand when he resisted the theft.
Warning: This story contains descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers.

A Winnipeg man was left in the dark in his search for answers after his property was stolen.

CCTV footage of the incident shows how it played out. Kartik Bahal was out for a ride on a scooter he had just bought, near the Tyndall Community Centre, on May 3. At around 10:30 p.m., he was stopped by an individual and in the ensuing chaos, he was left on the ground with injuries on his hand and knee, and his scooter stolen.

“I never expected (it) to happen in a community centre…. I always believed that this area was pretty safe,” said Bahal. “I’m speechless right now.”

The scooter that was stolen cost $3,000, he said. He also said he was attacked by the individual with a knife as he tried to get his scooter back.

Bahal said he had reported the incident to the police but didn’t receive any updates or information back. After contacting the non-emergency line, he said he was told the incident was closed.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the case remains open, but a press release about the incident has not been sent.

Incidents involving the theft of items under $5,000, police said, can be reported by calling in, coming into police headquarters or filing a report online. Their website also notes that incidents of assault can only be reported by calling 204-986-6222 or visiting a service centre.

Photos of Bahal’s injuries show a deep cut on his left hand. He said when he informed Winnipeg police, an officer told him he was lucky not to have been stabbed and that he should forget about his stolen item.

“If the police department is short-staffed, they should hire more people,” said Bahal. “They should be more attentive and more courteous towards the incident.”

Bahal was able to receive the CCTV footage from the community centre. Because of his experience, he said he would not go outside anymore.

“I don’t feel safe in Winnipeg,” said Bahal. “I never expected that life in Canada.”

The number of violent crimes in the neighbourhood of the community centre totalled 19 in December 2022, an 18.8 per cent compared with the year prior.

