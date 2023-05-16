Mandatory evacuation for Buffalo Narrows, Sask. goes out overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Buffalo Narrows, Sask., underwent a mandatory evacuation Monday night after the mayor and council held an emergency meeting.

The community had an extended loss of power and had poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

Buses and vehicles were escorted out of the community overnight with the help of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency due to roads being closed because of the wildfires, and more bus escorts are expected throughout the day.

Hotel arrangements were made in Regina, according to a post by Buffalo Narrows Mayor Sandy Ericson.

Ericson also noted one convoy consisted of about 150 vehicles leaving the community.

Environment Canada issued a critical air quality alert early Monday, saying the smoke from wildfires was causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“The fires are burning quite aggressively right now,” said Bryan Chartrand with Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency on Monday.

“Essentially, because of the drought we had last fall, the moisture just wasn’t in the soil,” Chartrand said. “We just don’t have that water table that we normally have and with the winds, the fires have been taking off.”

He said he expects residents of Buffalo Narrows won’t be able to return home for at least a week.

