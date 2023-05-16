Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mandatory evacuation for Buffalo Narrows, Sask. goes out overnight

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Evacuation begins from Buffalo Narrows, Sask. due to wildfires'
Evacuation begins from Buffalo Narrows, Sask. due to wildfires
There are now 35 wildfires across Saskatchewan and some residents of Buffalo Narrows are fleeing for their health. Brody Ratcliffe has more on the situation to the north.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Buffalo Narrows, Sask., underwent a mandatory evacuation Monday night after the mayor and council held an emergency meeting.

The community had an extended loss of power and had poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

Buses and vehicles were escorted out of the community overnight with the help of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency due to roads being closed because of the wildfires, and more bus escorts are expected throughout the day.

Hotel arrangements were made in Regina, according to a post by Buffalo Narrows Mayor Sandy Ericson.

Ericson also noted one convoy consisted of about 150 vehicles leaving the community.

Environment Canada issued a critical air quality alert early Monday, saying the smoke from wildfires was causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The fires are burning quite aggressively right now,” said Bryan Chartrand with Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency on Monday.

“Essentially, because of the drought we had last fall, the moisture just wasn’t in the soil,” Chartrand said. “We just don’t have that water table that we normally have and with the winds, the fires have been taking off.”

He said he expects residents of Buffalo Narrows won’t be able to return home for at least a week.

More to come.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsFireRegina NewsWildfireEvacuationSaskatchewan Public Safety AgencyBuffalo Narrows
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers