Politics

Health care is top of mind during the third week of Alberta’s election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 8:55 am
Alberta election: UCP vows to allow mandatory drug treatment
The third week of Alberta’s election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.

Both parties made health-care announcements over the weekend, and that theme continued Monday, with UCP Leader Danielle Smith promising to allow mandatory drug treatment.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley was skeptical, saying “forced recovery is not successful.”

The NDP also attacked their rivals Monday on rural health care, saying the only hospital in the town of High River, south of Calgary, faces potential closures in its emergency department because the UCP hasn’t supported it.

Trending Now

Notley is scheduled to attend a late afternoon rally today in Calgary.

Smith and Notley are set to debate on Thursday, and Albertans go to the polls on May 29.

Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislatureHealth CareRachel NotleyUCPAlberta NDPAlberta electionAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta election 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

