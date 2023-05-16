Menu

Canada

Montreal arson squad investigates after 2 dozen cars torched in Lachine

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 8:47 am
Montreal Police Arson Squad is investigating after dozens of cars torched in Lachine. May 16, 2023. Brayden Jagger Haines. View image in full screen
Montreal Police Arson Squad is investigating after dozens of cars torched in Lachine. May 16, 2023. Brayden Jagger Haines.
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after dozens of vehicles were set ablaze overnight in Lachine.

Police say 24 cars were torched in two separate incidents Tuesday morning in Lachine’s industrial sector.

The first happened just after 12:40 a.m. on Jean baptisé des Champs Street near 32e Avenue. Twenty cars were set on fire in the back lot of a vehicle shipping company.

Shortly after 2 a.m., four cars were set on fire in a second arson on Du Pacifique Street. There are multiple auto repair shops in the area, which has been targeted by arson in the past.

Police say they have made no arrests and currently have no suspects in both incidents.

The proximity and short timeframe of the fires are leading officials to believe the two could be connected but there is no confirmation.

Investigators from the arson squad will be looking over surveillance camera footage to identify any suspects.

Young individuals are often paid by criminal groups to set cars and businesses a blaze, police Chief Fady Dagher said regarding the string of arsons in Montreal in recent months.

 

