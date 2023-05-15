Suspect wanted after allegedly photographing pre-teen girls in Toronto elevator

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are looking for a suspect after a group of pre-teenage girls were allegedly inappropriately photographed in an elevator.

Toronto police said the incident took place on Friday around 8 p.m. in the area of Cordova and Islington avenues.

A person in an elevator with the group of pre-teen girls had a cell phone which they placed at their feet, according to police.

“The person appeared to capture images of the girls,” police said.

The girls then left the elevator and, shortly after, police said the suspect went to the lobby and exited the building.

Police said the suspect was described as thin build with curly dark hair and wearing a white shirt. They also wore a black vest, black pants, black boots and carried a black satchel.