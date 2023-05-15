Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Surgical capacities making it easier for Manitobans to get same-day care for joint replacement

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces new surgical capacity initiatives'
Manitoba announces new surgical capacity initiatives
Manitoba is preparing to send hundreds of spinal patients south of the border of surgery, in an attempt to help clear the growing backlog and waitlist of cases. Brittany Greenslade reports on the plan so far from a task force looking into the issue. – Jan 19, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba is seeing more same-day joint replacement surgeries being done, making it easier for patients to be treated quicker as they recover at home.

It’s all part of a provincial push for increased surgical capacity, as funding and investments to various healthcare facilities led to about 10 per cent of surgeries last year being completed in just a day.

The Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force has funded projects that helped to increase overall surgical capacity in the province, including the number of hip and knee surgeries. More than 6,000 procedures were completed last year, with 600 of them funded through the task force.

Dr. Hany Asham, an orthopedic surgeon at the Boundary Trails Health Centre, said same-day surgeries are good for the health-care system and Manitobans in general. It also helps, he noted, in ensuring that hospital beds remain available to those who need them the most.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recovering at home after same-day surgery gives patients the comforts of their own environment as they heal and access physiotherapy and rehabilitative treatments as part of our continuum of care,” said Asham.

The health centre is one of the several facilities in the province that provides hip and knee replacement surgeries. Between 2022 and 2023, the centre completed 639 surgeries, which was more than the 139 it planned.

Chair of the task force’s steering committee, Dr. Peter MacDonald, said such surgeries can transform a patient’s life.

Trending Now

“Now that (they) are not only offering same-day joint surgeries across the province but exceeding those targets due to increased capacity, more Manitobans are regaining their mobility and experiencing reduced or eliminated joint pain, faster,” said MacDonald.

The province is currently working on a broader, provincewide plan to build, expand, and renovate health-care facilities in support of Manitoba’s Clinical and Preventive Services Plan.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba health officials warn surgical, diagnostic backlog to grow longer'
Manitoba health officials warn surgical, diagnostic backlog to grow longer
ManitobawinnipegHealth CareFundingTreatmentSurgeriesTask Force
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers