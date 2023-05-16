Menu

London Calling: The Bug Club

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 16, 2023 9:00 am
I love me a good garage band, someone who writes and performs bare-bones rock that comes from the heart and polish be damned. The Bug Club, a three-piece from Caldicot in the southern part of Wales, does just that. Founded in 2016 and authors of some charming DIY indie power pop, their latest single features some jangly guitars and a Fender Rhodes-type keyboard with filtered vocals that’s got a feel-good attitude. If Belle and Sebastian had a baby with Jonathan Richman, this might be the result. It’s all a bit twee but in a rugged sort of way.

Beware that you’ll have the hook of this single going through your head for the rest of the day. You’re welcome.

UKAlan CrossWalesTrioPicture Thislondon callingThe Bug Club
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

