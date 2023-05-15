Menu

Video link
Headline link
Features

Old Armstrong Spallumcheen fire truck set to see new life in Guatemala

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 2:20 pm
An old firetruck no longer in service at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is about to get a second chance in the Republic of Guatemala, thanks to a generous donation. . View image in full screen
An old firetruck no longer in service at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is about to get a second chance in the Republic of Guatemala, thanks to a generous donation. . City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen Fire Department.
An old firetruck no longer in service at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is about to get a second chance in the Republic of Guatemala, thanks to a generous donation.

“This donation will help provide greater fire protection to a developing country, potentially saving both lives and property,” said Ian Cummings, Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief.

In 2019, the 1990 Pierce Tele-Squirt Aerial fire apparatus was replaced due to the Fire Underwriter age restrictions. As a result, the ladder truck had minimal value in North America.

“The Pierce Tele-Squirt Aerial fire truck has served both of our communities well for many years. We are glad to see a country, such as Guatemala, greatly benefit from this donation,” says Joe Cramer, Armstrong mayor.

The truck will be delivered by AMEDICAusa Inc., a U.S.-based international nonprofit that provides medical, educational and disaster relief aid in Guatemala and Central America.

“To know that we can provide support to another community and region in another area of the world gives us great pride,” said Christine Fraser, mayor of Spallumcheen.

“It’s a big job to be elected officials in two communities who are voted in to represent our residents,” Fraser said. “That we can be in a position to donate such integral infrastructure in another country is fantastic.”

