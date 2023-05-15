Old Armstrong Spallumcheen fire truck set to see new life in Guatemala

Send this page to someone via email

An old firetruck no longer in service at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is about to get a second chance in the Republic of Guatemala, thanks to a generous donation.

“This donation will help provide greater fire protection to a developing country, potentially saving both lives and property,” said Ian Cummings, Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief.

In 2019, the 1990 Pierce Tele-Squirt Aerial fire apparatus was replaced due to the Fire Underwriter age restrictions. As a result, the ladder truck had minimal value in North America.

1:29 Sneaker donation drive brings ‘huge help’ for struggling Calgary families

“The Pierce Tele-Squirt Aerial fire truck has served both of our communities well for many years. We are glad to see a country, such as Guatemala, greatly benefit from this donation,” says Joe Cramer, Armstrong mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck will be delivered by AMEDICAusa Inc., a U.S.-based international nonprofit that provides medical, educational and disaster relief aid in Guatemala and Central America.

“To know that we can provide support to another community and region in another area of the world gives us great pride,” said Christine Fraser, mayor of Spallumcheen.

1:30 Calgary Flames Foundation donates $400K for bicycle pump tracks, community revitalization

“It’s a big job to be elected officials in two communities who are voted in to represent our residents,” Fraser said. “That we can be in a position to donate such integral infrastructure in another country is fantastic.”