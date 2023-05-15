Man critically injured after vehicle rollover in Uxbridge field, alcohol a possible factor: police

Send this page to someone via email

Alcohol may have been a factor in a vehicle rollover in Uxbridge Sunday evening that left a man critically injured, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Regional Road 1 north of Foster Drive at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said a black Dodge Journey was heading north on Regional Road 1 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a field on the side of the road.

The 66-year-old man who was driving and was the only occupant in the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

He remains there in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.