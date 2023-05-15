Menu

Canada

Man critically injured after vehicle rollover in Uxbridge field, alcohol a possible factor: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 1:55 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Alcohol may have been a factor in a vehicle rollover in Uxbridge Sunday evening that left a man critically injured, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Regional Road 1 north of Foster Drive at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said a black Dodge Journey was heading north on Regional Road 1 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a field on the side of the road.

The 66-year-old man who was driving and was the only occupant in the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

He remains there in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police respond to fatal head-on collision in Scugog, Ont.
