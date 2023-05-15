Manitoba provides millions in funding for recruiting and retaining newcomers

Retaining new immigrants is a crucial aspect of Manitoba’s pandemic recovery, at least according to the province’s latest funding announcement.

A total of $4 million will go to 24 newcomer service provider organizations, an investment funded by the province’s Newcomer Community Integration Support program. The money will go toward providing families with tailored employability workshops, computer literacy training and work placements, according to the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba.

Executive director Shereen Denetto noted that immigrants benefit from being integrated with potential workplaces. Funding of this kind, she said, helps newcomers settle and integrate socially and economically into society.

“We clearly have a group of people who are hard workers. They are educated, they have training and they are ready to launch themselves in their new home,” said Denetto.

The funding, announced on Monday, adds to a total of $7.1 million provided by the province’s support program. For service provider organizations specifically, a three-year funding commitment will be made for 12 projects in order to eliminate interruptions to the delivery of newcomer programs that are essential for the settlement and integration of immigrants to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“This funding supports our government’s vision of a skilled and talented Manitoba, a key component of which is to welcome newcomers and ensure they are able to participate fully in the community and contribute to a growing economy,” Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said.