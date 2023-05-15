Sask. Roughriders’ 2nd day of main training camp sees vets getting back into the groove

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marks the second day of the main training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, with many of the vets happy to be back on the field.

“It feels great, it feels like home,” said defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

He said he’s getting positive reception from both the coaches and the players.

Johnson said it feels like he never really left, noting his experience with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was good.

“I was super excited when the team reached out and said they wanted me to come back. It was a no-brainer.”

Wide receiver Derel Walker said it felt good to be running around out on the field and that the team overall looks good.

He talked about his experience with quarterback Trevor Harris, noting back in the Edmonton days he would call him before they even started playing together, saying he was watching footage of him.

“His experience is second to none and just a great person all around,” Walker said.

The Riders have some new faces taking on the wide receiver role, and Walker said there was some good energy in the locker room.

“I feel like we’re already really, really cool, and really, really tight as a group.”

