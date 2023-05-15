Eagle Heights PS expansion could be complete by January 2025

Send this page to someone via email

A $9.2-million expansion at Eagle Heights Public School in London, Ont., could be complete by January 2025, the school board said.

On Friday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced that it has received approval from the province to issue a tender for the new expansion. The Ministry of Education also provided another $2 million in funding for the project, in addition to the $7.2 million announced in Jan. 2022.

The expansion will provide the school built for 680 students with an additional 300 spaces, nearly enough to accommodate the more than 1,000 students attending the school. Currently, 18 portable classrooms are needed to make space for the students.

The expansion will also include renovations to the school’s library and administration area.

The board believes the project could be complete by January 2025, “pending Ministry and Municipal approvals.”

“This much-needed renovation will help address enrollment pressure facing schools in West London due to unprecedented growth in the city,” said Mark Fisher, director of education.

“As one of the fastest growing communities in the board, we look forward to welcoming new families, and introducing them to the many unique programs we offer in Thames Valley.”

Two new schools are also planned for the city’s west end, in the northwest and southwest.

The board has received funding approval for a $20.8-million elementary school and child care centre in the southwest and a $19.5-million elementary school and child care centre in the northwest, accommodating a total of 1,606 students, 20 infants, 60 toddlers and 96 preschoolers.

Both of those projects are in the design phase and estimated completion dates are not available.