Fire damages 2 homes in north Edmonton

Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire near 161 Avenue and 49 Street on Sunday afternoon.
Crews arrived on scene at 4:14 p.m. and discovered two homes on fire.
Seven units ended up being dispatched, a spokesperson for Emdonton Fire Rescue Services said.
As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was under control but not out, so crews remained on scene, EFRS said.
Trending Now
No one was inside one home and everyone got out safety from the other house.
No one was injured, EFRS said.
There is no determined cause yet.
More on Canada
- As wildfires upend Alberta election campaign, here’s where the race stands
- Here’s how Canada locked down Volkswagen’s first overseas EV battery plant
- Lack of ‘national security culture’ in Ottawa to blame for missed intel: ex-officials
- 4 federal byelections set for June in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba
Comments