Fire

Fire damages 2 homes in north Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 9:12 pm
Two house fires near 161 Avenue and 49 Street Sunday, May 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Two house fires near 161 Avenue and 49 Street Sunday, May 14, 2023. Global News
Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire near 161 Avenue and 49 Street on Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene at 4:14 p.m. and discovered two homes on fire.

Seven units ended up being dispatched, a spokesperson for Emdonton Fire Rescue Services said.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was under control but not out, so crews remained on scene, EFRS said.

No one was inside one home and everyone got out safety from the other house.

No one was injured, EFRS said.

There is no determined cause yet.

