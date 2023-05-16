Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: The most famous drummer you never heard of

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 16, 2023 9:00 am
Ongoing History Daily: The most famous drummer you never heard of - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of the biggest technological changes in music came in the early 80s with the introduction of the drum machine. A number of companies built them, including one founded by Roger Linn. His machine was called the LM-1, which could be programmed to play whatever rhythms you wanted using preset drum sounds.

But where did those raw sounds come from? Roger Linn put his friend Art Wood in a closet and painstakingly recorded him hitting the various pieces of his kit. This meant that any artist who used a Linn machine used Art’s drumming.

That’s him you hear on everything from “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” by Culture Club to “When Doves Cry” from Prince. Art is heard on thousands of songs, although practically no one knows it.

Alan CrossOngoing HistoryArt WoodLinn Drum MachineLM-1Roger Linn
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers