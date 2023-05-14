Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ in Shelburne County, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire is burning “out of control” in Little Harbour, Shelburne County, according to a statement put out by Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables on Twitter.

According to the statement, the size of the blaze is estimated at 10 hectares and two helicopters are already on the scene.

The tweet also mentioned reports of the RCMP evacuating homes in the nearby area.

Local firefighters and seven DNRR staff members are also on the scene.

— More updates are expected to come.