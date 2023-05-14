Menu

Fire

Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ in Shelburne County, officials say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 4:47 pm
Clouds of smoke from an ongoing forest fire in Little Harbour, Shelburne County appear in the distance. Photo courtesy of Jason Dain. View image in full screen
Clouds of smoke from an ongoing forest fire in Little Harbour, Shelburne County appear in the distance. Photo courtesy of Jason Dain.
A wildfire is burning “out of control” in Little Harbour, Shelburne County, according to a statement put out by Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables on Twitter.

According to the statement, the size of the blaze is estimated at 10 hectares and two helicopters are already on the scene.

The tweet also mentioned reports of the RCMP evacuating homes in the nearby area.

Local firefighters and seven DNRR staff members are also on the scene.

— More updates are expected to come.

Shelburne Countydnr nova scotiafire little harbour nslittle harbour firelittle harbour shelburne county fireshelburne county fireshelburne county fire ns
