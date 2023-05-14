Wildfire burning ‘out of control’ in Shelburne County, officials say

A wildfire is burning “out of control” in Little Harbour, Shelburne County, according to a statement put out by Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables on Twitter.
According to the statement, the size of the blaze is estimated at 10 hectares and two helicopters are already on the scene.
The tweet also mentioned reports of the RCMP evacuating homes in the nearby area.
Trending Now
Local firefighters and seven DNRR staff members are also on the scene.
— More updates are expected to come.
More on Canada
- As wildfires upend Alberta election campaign, here’s where the race stands
- Here’s how Canada locked down Volkswagen’s first overseas EV battery plant
- Lack of ‘national security culture’ in Ottawa to blame for missed intel: ex-officials
- 4 federal byelections set for June in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba
Comments