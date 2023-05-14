15-hectare wildfire burning out of control on Squamish River FSR

See more sharing options

A wildfire burning in the Squamish Valley was discovered Saturday afternoon.

The Shovelnose Creek wildfire is an estimated 15 hectares and is burning out of control.

Wildfire officials said the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, which is making it difficult for ground crews to access, roughly 20 kilometres up Squamish River FSR.

There are 16 wildfire firefighters working the blaze, along with two helicopters.

At this time, no structures or infrastructure are being threatened, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and officials are urging the public to use caution and care when in backcountry recreational areas.