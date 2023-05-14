Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

15-hectare wildfire burning out of control on Squamish River FSR

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 1:33 pm
A photo of the wildfire burning in the Squamish Valley. View image in full screen
A photo of the wildfire burning in the Squamish Valley. Twitter/@infil00p
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A wildfire burning in the Squamish Valley was discovered Saturday afternoon.

The Shovelnose Creek wildfire is an estimated 15 hectares and is burning out of control.

Wildfire officials said the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, which is making it difficult for ground crews to access, roughly 20 kilometres up Squamish River FSR.

Click to play video: 'BC bakes in near-record heat'
BC bakes in near-record heat

There are 16 wildfire firefighters working the blaze, along with two helicopters.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, no structures or infrastructure are being threatened, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Trending Now

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and officials are urging the public to use caution and care when in backcountry recreational areas.

Click to play video: 'How prepared is B.C. for flooding and wildfires?'
How prepared is B.C. for flooding and wildfires?
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServicesquamishSquamish FireSquamish wildfireSquamish wildfire burning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers