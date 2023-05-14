4 federal byelections set for June in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday that four byelections will happen in June.

The byelections will be held on June 19 in four districts:

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, Quebec

Oxford, Ontario

Portage—Lisgar, Manitoba

Winnipeg South Centre, Manitoba

Of note, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said he will be running in Portage-Lisgar, Man., in an attempt to become an MP again. The seat was given up by Conservative Candice Bergen, who stepped down in February after a stint as the Conservative interim leader.

Bernier ran in his old riding of Beauce, Que., in 2019 and 2021 but lost both times.

“This byelection is the starting of a major turning point in Canadian politics,” he said Friday in Portage la Prairie, Man.

In Winnipeg South Centre, Liberal Ben Carr is looking to win the seat held by his father, longtime MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr, who died in December.

Marc Garneau, the former Liberal cabinet minister and astronaut, resigned in March from the Quebec riding Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount after 15 years in politics, while Dave MacKenzie, Conservative MP for the riding of Oxford, stepped down in January.