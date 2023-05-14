Motorcycle crash on Finch Avenue leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Toronto on Saturday night.
A car and motorcycle were both driving in the area of Finch Avenue West and Champagne Drive around 9 p.m. before the collision.
Police said that a motorcycle ridden by a 55-year-old man was heading east on Finch Avenue, while a car was driving on the same road in the opposite direction. The two vehicles crashed, injuring the motorcycle rider, police said.
Trending Now
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, Toronto police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services.
More on Canada
- Here’s how Canada locked down Volkswagen’s first overseas EV battery plant
- Stay or go? Why families of trans kids face an uncertain future in Tennessee
- Windsor mayor calls out Ottawa after Stellantis accuses feds of failing on plant deal
- Canadian singer competing for France at Eurovision 2023 finale
Comments