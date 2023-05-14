Motorcycle crash on Finch Avenue leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Toronto on Saturday night.

A car and motorcycle were both driving in the area of Finch Avenue West and Champagne Drive around 9 p.m. before the collision.

Police said that a motorcycle ridden by a 55-year-old man was heading east on Finch Avenue, while a car was driving on the same road in the opposite direction. The two vehicles crashed, injuring the motorcycle rider, police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, Toronto police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services.