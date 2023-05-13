Menu

Canada

Youth in ‘life threatening’ condition after stabbing at Dartmouth fair, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 9:31 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing at the East Coast Amusement fair in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing at the East Coast Amusement fair in Dartmouth. AV
An investigation is ongoing after a stabbing occurred at the East Coast Amusement fair in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday evening, police say.

According to a release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded at about 7:27 p.m. on May 12 to a report of an injured person at the fair.

“Officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from what are believed to be life-threatening stab wounds.” police said. “He was transported to hospital for treatment.”

Caledonia Road was closed to all traffic between Main Street and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth to allow officers to investigate the incident but has since reopened.

Police said further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Officers remained on the scene Saturday and ask that anyone with information, pictures, or videos in relation to the incident contact them at 902-490-5020.

StabbingHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthhalifax policeDartmouth stabbingstabbing dartmouthamusement fair stabbingeast coast amusement fair
