Canada

More than 100 candidates running to be Toronto’s next mayor

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 6:01 pm
Voters line up to cast a ballot in the Ontario provincial elections in Toronto on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan
More than 100 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring to become Toronto’s next mayor.

In a press release issued Friday, the city said its clerk, John D. Elvidge, has certified 102 candidates for Toronto’s byelection for mayor.

“This is the highest number of candidates ever registered for mayor of the amalgamated City of Toronto, surpassing the previous record of 65 candidates in the 2014 municipal election,” the city said.

According to the city, there were 31 certified candidates for mayor in the 2022 municipal election.

In February, Toronto’s long-time mayor John Tory announced he would resign after having an affair with a staffer.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie has been at the helm since Tory’s resignation.

The city said advance voting days for the byelection will run from June 8 to June 13.

Election day is set for June 26.

