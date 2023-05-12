Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:30 pm
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 14, at around 8:15 p.m., a woman left her workplace in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Officers said a man allegedly approached the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her. Police believe he was a customer at her workplace.

Police are now searching for a man between 50 and 60 years old, standing five-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds.

He was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a beige vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

