23-year-old woman killed in Toronto condo shooting identified

Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred Wednesday at around 4:30 a.m. at a condominium in the Manitoba Street and Legion Road North area.
Police said residents reported hearing a “violent interaction” followed by a loud bang.
Officers found a woman who had been shot.
“Despite life-saving measures by emergency services, the woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a news release.
According to police, a man was seen fleeing the area.
Police have now identified the victim as 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka.
On Wednesday, 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson from Toronto was arrested.
According to police, the victim and the accused were known to each other
He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
