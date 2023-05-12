Menu

Crime

23-year-old woman killed in Toronto condo shooting identified

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:22 pm
Police have now identified the victim as 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka. . View image in full screen
Police have now identified the victim as 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka. . Toronto police / handout
Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred Wednesday at around 4:30 a.m. at a condominium in the Manitoba Street and Legion Road North area.

Police said residents reported hearing a “violent interaction” followed by a loud bang.

Officers found a woman who had been shot.

“Despite life-saving measures by emergency services, the woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a news release.

According to police, a man was seen fleeing the area.

Police have now identified the victim as 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson from Toronto was arrested.

According to police, the victim and the accused were known to each other

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

