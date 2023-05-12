Golf carts could hit Sask. roads after SGI gave municipalities green light

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan drivers could see more golf carts hitting local streets in the near future after SGI gave municipalities the green light to broaden their use.

Before, municipalities could only pass bylaws to allow golf carts to go directly to and from golf courses.

SGI said this comes on the heels of Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) members requesting the change, saying “many SUMA members, primarily from smaller communities and resort villages, have expressed support for ability-inclusive, cost-effective, safe, environmentally-aware transportation alternatives that enhance community connectivity and reduce parking congestion in public gathering spaces.”

“Our government has listened to our municipal stakeholders and asked SGI to make these common-sense changes that balance safety considerations with meeting the needs of our communities,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said.

Mayor of Shields, Sask., Angie Larson said this will help their resort village.

“This will improve the quality of life for our community,” Larson said.

The updated policy includes the following requirements:

Golf carts must not be operated on any provincial highway, other than to cross one.

The bylaw must identify the road or part of the road within the municipality where the operation of a golf cart is permitted.

Municipalities must include in their bylaw that they will monitor and inform SGI of any collisions that occur and if there were any injuries or fatalities.

This is in addition to the rules that were already in place and remain in effect:

The driver of the golf cart must be the holder of a valid Class 7 (Learner) or higher driver’s licence.

The owner is required to carry a minimum of $200,000 in liability insurance for damages caused by the golf cart and provide proof of insurance at the request of a peace officer.

Golf carts must be equipped as defined in The Registration Exemption and Reciprocity Regulations (at least three wheels, weight limit of 590 kilograms, not counting riders and clubs).

Golf carts cannot operate on any roadway with a posted speed over 50 km/h.

Golf carts will be required to display a slow-moving vehicle sign (already required by legislation for vehicles travelling less than 40 km/h on the roadway).

Golf carts can only be operated during daylight hours (half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset) on roadways.

Golf carts cannot be capable of operating at a speed of more than 24 km/h on level ground.

SGI also noted that drivers cannot be impaired while driving a golf cart.